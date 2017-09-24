Major Japanese Travel Agency Accepts Bitcoin and Offers Bitcoin-Exclusive Deals

One of Japan’s largest travel agencies, H.I.S., will start accepting bitcoin payments at some of its stores via Japan’s largest bitcoin exchange, Bitflyer. The company will also offer some bitcoin-exclusive tour packages to commemorate the event.
