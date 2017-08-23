MGT Capital Raises $2.4 Million to Expand Bitcoin Mining Operation

The bitcoin mining and cybersecurity firm MGT Capital has raised $2.4 million in new funding. The financing for MGT Capital came as a result of a 10 percent convertible note issued to a firm called UAHC Ventures LLC. The funding, according to statements …
