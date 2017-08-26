The bitcoin price slipped 2% on Saturday, falling below $4,300 after briefly testing its all-time high. The ethereum price was stable at about $335, while bitcoin cash dipped 3% to $626. Ordinarily, this would have led to a minor market contraction, but …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Bitcoin Capital Responds to SEC Suspension - August 26, 2017
- Monero, Dash Prices Soar as Bitcoin Slips Below $4,300 - August 26, 2017
- Bitcoin ETF Now More Likelier than Ever, Says Bloomberg Analyst - August 26, 2017