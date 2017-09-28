Bitcoin enthusiasts can count Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman as a soft supporter of the cryptocurrency. While speaking at a conference hosted by The Wall Street Journal, Gorman said he thought bitcoin “is certainly more than just a fad.” “It’s obviously …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Morgan Stanley CEO Shares Thoughts On Bitcoin - September 28, 2017
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Nudge Higher; NEO Soars on China Talk - September 28, 2017
- Grayscale says NYSE Arca withdraws application to list bitcoin Trust - September 28, 2017