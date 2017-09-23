Malaysia’s central bank is reportedly developing guidelines for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, expected to come into effect later this year. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a financial symposium in Kuala Lumpur, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- No Ban: Malaysia’s Central Bank is Developing Bitcoin Regulations - September 23, 2017
- 4 Reasons Why Bitcoin May Still Blow Up - September 23, 2017
- Have Bitcoin, Can’t Travel: Crackdown Grounds China Cryptocurrency Executives - September 23, 2017