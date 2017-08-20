If you thought this week’s drop in stocks was bad, a bear market, or a 20% decline in stocks, is on the horizon, according to Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital. Schiff said the “Yellen put” in the markets could expire under President Trump.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Peter Schiff Slams the Stock Market, Federal Reserve and Bitcoin - August 20, 2017
- Bitcoin cash is falling back from its record $1,000 high - August 20, 2017
- Bitcoin Price to Reach $5,000 This Year, Predicts Gatecoin CEO - August 20, 2017