The Bitcoin infrastructure for the project was provided by Luno, a global Bitcoin company, active in Southeast Asia and Africa. Luno enables South African consumers to easily buy, sell, send and spend Bitcoin. As a result of this innovation project, for a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Pick n Pay accepts Bitcoin as a payment option for groceries and services - September 21, 2017
- Coinbase adds customer support line after months of uproar from unhappy bitcoin customers - September 20, 2017
- Ethereum Is The Investment To Make While Bitcoin Lags With Regulatory Questions - September 20, 2017