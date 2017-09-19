Ray Dalio Calls Bitcoin a Bubble and a Highly Speculative Market

Ray Dalio, who heads the $160 billion Bridgewater Associates, says bitcoin is a bubble. “It’s very much speculative. People are thinking, ‘Can I sell it at a higher price,’ so it’s a bubble,” he said in an interview Tuesday on CNBC.
