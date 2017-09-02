The bitcoin price touched $5,000 this morning, ushering in a historic moment for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Unfortunately, this achievement also triggered off a comprehensive market sell-off. Almost every major cryptocurrency–including ethereum …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Prices Retreat From All-Time High - September 2, 2017
- Record $5,000 Bitcoin Price Triggers $13 Billion Market Sell-Off - September 2, 2017
- Bitcoin Breaks $5,000 in Latest Price Frenzy - September 2, 2017