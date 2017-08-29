“We are already working on creating an infrastructure for such trades, in particular, a platform for post-trading services for crypto assets,” a spokesperson for the Moscow Exchange told TASS news agency. “The platform would allow trading both the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Japanese bitcoin exchange bitFlyer sets foot on US soil - August 29, 2017
- Why Bitcoin Rose from $580 to a Record High of $4,000 in a Year - August 29, 2017
- Russian govt wants to protect public from bitcoin trading as it resembles ‘financial pyramid’ - August 29, 2017