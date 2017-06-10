https://btcmanager.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/SinglePoint-and-First-Bitcoin-Capital-Team-Up-To-Solve-Cannabis-Industrys-Payment-Restrictions.png SinglePoint and First Bitcoin Capital (FBC) signed a Joint Venture agreement to develop and distribute a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SinglePoint’s Bitcoin Solution For Cannabis Industry - June 10, 2017
- Bitcoin Prices Rally to New Records as Markets Eye $3,000 - June 10, 2017
- Norwegian Investor Sells off all Stocks to buy Bitcoin - June 10, 2017