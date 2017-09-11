Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now a major business, with the global market capitalization of these coins exceeding $170 billion at their recent peak, according to Coin Market Cap. Bitcoin alone has reached over $70 billion in value, up from …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Could Be a Very Profitable Business Model - September 11, 2017
- North Korea Hackers Step Up Bitcoin Attacks - September 11, 2017
- Bitcoin Rebounds Despite China’s Currency Crackdown; Kin ICO Coming - September 11, 2017