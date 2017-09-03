Two years ago, average bitcoin transaction fees were less than a penny. Today, they have surged to nearly $6 on average. In short, the reason behind this rise lies in bitcoin’s limited transaction space. As demand has grown over the years, that space has …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Where Does Bitcoin Fit In Your Portfolio? - September 3, 2017
- Stuck With Fees? New Bitcoin Tech Could End Wallet Guessing Games - September 3, 2017
- 4 reasons why Ethereum is better than Bitcoin - September 3, 2017