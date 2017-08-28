After selling all his investments and swapping his life’s savings for bitcoin, a Swedish computer engineer has now seen his capital grow a hundredfold, due to bitcoin’s value gains over the years. In an interview with Business Insider Nordic, Swedish …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bach Nguyen: “With Bitcoin you are your own bank” - August 28, 2017
- Swedish Investor Goes 100% Bitcoin, Becomes 100x Richer - August 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Fails to Cross $4,500; Crypto Market Cap Hits Record $159 Billion - August 28, 2017