Take Two: Bitcoin Miner BTCS Announces New Merger Deal

The publicly traded bitcoin miner BTCS is moving toward a new merger, public records reveal. New filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that BTCS has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Blockchain Global Limited.
