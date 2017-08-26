The ABC’S Of Bitcoin And Everything You Need To Know About “Forks”

99% of Cryptocurrencies are total scams. And, yes, Cryptocurrencies are in a bubble. BUT…the opportunity is NEVER going away and generational wealth will be made. So you have to know the basics, why this opportunity even exists and what to watch out for.
