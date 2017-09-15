Bitcoin has been riding a bit of a rollercoaster in the past few weeks since hitting an all-time high of more than $4,800 per digital coin on Aug. 31. To continue the rollercoaster analogy, the cryptocurrency’s value has been on a steep climb all year …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dimon Has Bitcoin Doubts As Other Bank Execs Invest In Blockchain - September 15, 2017
- The Beginning Of The End For Bitcoin? - September 15, 2017
- Bitstamp to Add Bitcoin Cash Support by End of September - September 15, 2017