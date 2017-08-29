The Bitcoin Price Just Set a New All-Time High Above $4,700

The price of bitcoin is now trading at its highest level ever. At press time, the average price of bitcoin across global exchanges was $4,703.21, a figure that was up roughly 4% from a previous high of $4,522.13 set on August 18. The move comes as bitcoin …
