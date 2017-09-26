Mike Novogratz is reinventing himself as the king of bitcoin. The swaggering macro manager who flamed out at Fortress Investment Group LLC is starting a $500 million hedge fund to invest in cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings and related companies.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Man Starting the World’s Biggest Crypto Fund Calls Bitcoin a Bubble - September 26, 2017
- London gold dealer Sharps Pixley to accept payment in bitcoin - September 26, 2017
- India Considers Issuing Its Own Bitcoin-Like Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender - September 26, 2017