Ethereum reached an all-time high above $400 Monday, continuing a surge in cryptocurrencies in 2017. The cryptocurrency jumped as high as $415.31 a piece, up about 5,107% since the start of the year. At the same time, bitcoin reached another all-time high …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Cryptocurrency Hit a Record High—And It’s Not Bitcoin - June 12, 2017
- Volatile day for bitcoin as it surges to $3,000 then retreats - June 12, 2017
- Asia’s Bitcoin Price Premium is Slowly Eroding As Western Markets Catch Up - June 12, 2017