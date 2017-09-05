The Knox Group of Companies, with headquarters in the Isle of Man, announced late on Tuesday it will launch a residential and commercial property development in Dubai valued at $325 million (250 million pounds), with residences that can be purchased in the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This is the First Real Estate Development to Accept Bitcoin as Payment - September 5, 2017
- Bitcoin Is a Bubble, Says Nobel-Winning Economist Who Predicted the Housing Collapse - September 5, 2017
- Real estate project in Dubai to be the ‘first major development where you can purchase in bitcoin’ - September 5, 2017