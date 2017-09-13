Unlike Jamie Dimon (here) I think that Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies can fit into your portfolio – but only as a highly speculative allocation (here). I currently do not own any crytpocurrency and would be selling some as I think the next move is further …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Three Rules Of Bitcoin - September 13, 2017
- Herd on the Street? Bank of America Survey Calls Bitcoin ‘Most Crowded Trade’ - September 13, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $4,000 as China Bitcoin Ban Rumors Intensify - September 13, 2017