Ukrainian Central Banker: Bitcoin Is ‘Definitely Not a Currency’

Ukraine does not recognize bitcoin as a currency or as a medium of exchange, an official at the country’s central bank has said. “We can say that this is definitely not a currency, because there is no central issuer. And we cannot recognize this as a means …
