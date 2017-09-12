NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) – Bitcoin “is a fraud” and will blow up, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co , said on Tuesday. Speaking at an investor conference in New York, Dimon said, “The currency isn’t going to work. You can’t have a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon: I’d Fire Trader “In a Second” for Trading Bitcoin - September 12, 2017
- UPDATE 1-JPMorgan’s Dimon says bitcoin ‘is a fraud’ - September 12, 2017
- Bitcoin dropped as soon as Jamie Dimon called its traders “stupid” - September 12, 2017