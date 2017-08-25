Vietnam is preparing to legalize bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies under a new plan approved by the prime minister. As reported by VNA, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Minister of Justice to coordinate with other top advisors …
