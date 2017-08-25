Vietnam’s prime minister has approved a plan that could see the country formally recognize bitcoin as a form of payment by 2018. According to regional news services VNA, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has tasked Vietnam’s central bank as well as the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Vietnam Is Preparing to Legally Recognize Bitcoin - August 25, 2017
- Does Bitcoin Have a Mining Monopoly Problem? - August 25, 2017
- This teenage millionaire amassed his wealth through Bitcoin - August 25, 2017