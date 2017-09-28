JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said it was a fraud worse than the tulip bubble in 17th-century Europe. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said it was more than just a fad, and has not invested in it. The equity analysts at Macquarie appear to side with Gorman’s …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Wall Street analyst unleashes on Jamie Dimon and everyone else calling bitcoin a fraud - September 28, 2017
- Wall Street Vs. Bitcoin - September 28, 2017
- Morgan Stanley CEO Says Bitcoin Could Have Legs - September 28, 2017