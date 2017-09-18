Last week was relatively eventful for bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that has been attracting growing attention from investors, speculators and regulators. Considerable price volatility was accentuated by reactions to commentary (some constructive and some …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What Last Week Tells Us About Bitcoin - September 18, 2017
- Crypto Executives See Silver Lining in China’s Ban of Bitcoin Exchanges - September 18, 2017
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Forecast – Prices Continue Lower - September 18, 2017