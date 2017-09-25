Whether the nationwide suspension imposed on the Chinese exchanges and cryptocurrency trading platforms is temporary or permanent remains unclear. Several reports from trusted sources including the Wall Street Journal have suggested that the Chinese …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What Will Happen When Major Chinese Bitcoin Exchanges Close Down by End of October? - September 25, 2017
- Governments will close down bitcoin and cryptocurrencies if they get too big, warns Jamie Dimon - September 25, 2017
- Will Bitcoin Ruin Your Tax Return? - September 25, 2017