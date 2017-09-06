You may have noticed reports about Bitcoin’s value recently – its price is headed into the stratosphere. The crypto-currency’s recent meteoric price rise over the summer has seen one Bitcoin go from being worth $1,500 in early May to more than $5,000 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What you need to know about the latest Bitcoin boom - September 6, 2017
- Bitcoin Is Still a Beast - September 6, 2017
- Blockr.io Shuttered by Bitcoin Exchange Coinbase - September 6, 2017