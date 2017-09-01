Bitcoin prices have climbed more than 400% this year, providing investors with robust gains and generating strong visibility for the broader cryptocurrency space. The cryptocurrency’s market cap has also risen quite a bit this year, surpassing $80 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin Prices Have Risen More Than 400% This Year - September 1, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Nears $5,000; YTD Growth Exceeds 400% - September 1, 2017
- Grayscale’s bitcoin trust falls on Citron Research Andrew Left’s short - September 1, 2017