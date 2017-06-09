If you thought the possibility of bitcoin becoming a global currency was impossible, believing the hype surrounding discussion of bitcoin reaching $1 million is probably less so. In other words, the price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high—which …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Raspberry Pi Malware Mines BitCoin - June 9, 2017
- Will Bitcoin Reach $1 Million? - June 9, 2017
- Google’s Director of Engineering Won’t Invest in Bitcoin - June 9, 2017