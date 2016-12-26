Company care about their work and about solving their problems. Why is it so hard to sell PLM? Because no one gives a sh*t about PLM software… Existing CAD file management and PDM paradigm is old and has many problems. It is a time to change it.
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- 23 most popular Beyond PLM articles of 2016 - December 26, 2016
- Best CAD Software for Kid Creators - December 26, 2016
- PROMO CODE: Non-stop from Toronto, Canada to Tokyo, Japan for only $679 CAD roundtrip - December 26, 2016