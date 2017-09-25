3D CAD software market forecast 2022 made available by top research firm

The need for meeting these rules and regulations are compelling product developers to adopt 3D CAD software to create quality products. The global 3D CAD software market is expected to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Key …
