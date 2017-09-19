The Global 3D CAD Software Market size is expected to reach $11.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period. According to recent market research report, 3D CAD Software Market trend is expected to grow tremendously in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- 3D CAD software market trend illuminated by new report - September 19, 2017
- USD/CAD struggles to gain traction further beyond 1.23 handle - September 19, 2017
- ‘CAD likely at 1.5% of GDP in 2017; funding not a constraint’ - September 19, 2017