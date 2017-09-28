Aim: In this ramdomised clinical trial (RCT), the aim was to compare clinical periodontal data of subepithelial connective tissue graft (SCTG) group and SCGT+enamel matrix derivatives (EMD) group in terms of gained gingiva volume (GGV) and gained gingiva …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- A Novel Volumetric Analysis Using CAD/CAM Scanners in Gingival Recession Treatment - September 28, 2017
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher as USD Rally Loses Steam - September 28, 2017
- Canadian Dollar: “We Maintain A Constructive, Medium-Term CAD Outlook With A Year-End USDCAD Target Of 1.20” - September 28, 2017