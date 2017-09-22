On December 2, 1956, readers of the Chicago Tribune found something special in their Sunday comics section—the debut of the domestic sit-comic The Gravies. This pantomime strip—soon to be as chatty as his other work—was a new outlet for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- “A Tricky Cad”: The Gravies, Sawdust and Chester Gould - September 22, 2017
- Forex – USD/CAD Flows: Looks heavy ahead of CPI, but recent sharp moves have been up - September 22, 2017
- USD/CAD Bullish Pressures Continues - September 22, 2017