Air Canada : and AAR Conclude $500M CAD Agreement for Airframe Maintenance in Qubec, Canada

Global aviation services leader AAR CORP. and Air Canada today announced they have signed a 10-year agreement to provide airframe maintenance for the airlines Airbus narrow-body fleet of A319, A320 and A321 aircraft, as well as a new five-year agreement …
