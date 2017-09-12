Becker Milk declares CAD 0.40 dividend

Becker Milk (OTC:BCKMF) declares CAD 0.40/share semi-annual dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 5.49% Payable Oct. 3; for shareholders of record Sept. 22; ex-div Sept. 21.
