Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 09/22/2017 — The Brazilian dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market was valued at $30 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $65 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2023. CAD/CAM technology is used in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials and Systems Market Size by Product, 2023 - September 22, 2017
- Harnessing the Cloud for CAD: The Case for Virtual Workstations, Part 4 - September 22, 2017
- Air Canada, AAR Conclude CAD 500m Agreement for Airframe Maintenance - September 22, 2017