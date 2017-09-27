The U.S. dollar ended the day higher against all of the major currencies but by the end of the NY trading session, the currency had given up a large part of those gains. President Trump provided zero details on his tax reform plan, leaving the market with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD And NZD Fall Sharply On Central Bank Disappointment - September 27, 2017
- CAD and NZD Fall Sharply on CB Disappointment - September 27, 2017
- Strong Weak FX: US Dollar Shows Strength, CAD Weakens on BoC Caution - September 27, 2017