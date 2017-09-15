Olivier Korber, Research Analyst at Societe Generale suggests that after a 12% appreciation against the US dollar since April, they now expect the Canadian dollar to confirm these durable gains over the medium term. “Oil performance has been instrumental …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD: Durably strong – SocGen - September 15, 2017
- USD/CAD Short-Term Increase - September 15, 2017
- USD/CAD Daily Analysis – Friday, September 15 - September 15, 2017