A runway incursion took place at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) this morning (September 22), in which a departing flight aborted take off after its commencement of take-off roll because another aircraft was taxiing across the same runway.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD follows up on runway incursion case - September 22, 2017
- Strong Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) To Cap USD/CAD Rebound - September 22, 2017
- Let’s see whether you really need a stent for CAD! - September 22, 2017