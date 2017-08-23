The unique relationship between China and Africa continues to yield fruitful dividend in so much that the existing trust has brought about an increase in investments between the two people. Trade between Africa and China reached US$188 billion in 2015, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CAD Fund boosts China-Africa trade and investments
The unique relationship between China and Africa continues to yield fruitful dividend in so much that the existing trust has brought about an increase in investments between the two people. Trade between Africa and China reached US$188 billion in 2015, and …