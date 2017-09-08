CAD: How To Position For Further CAD Strength Post-BoC – TD

TD FX Strategy Research notes that the BoC surprised the market consensus at its September meeting hiking the policy rate another 25bp. The Bank has now removed the insurance cuts and the outlook shifts to the potential for normalization…The OIS market …
