New Delhi, Sep 18 () India’s current account deficit is expected to widen to 1.5 per cent of GDP in 2017, from 0.6 per cent in 2016, but net capital flows are expected to more than fund this deficit, says a Nomura report. The Japanese financial services …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- ‘CAD likely at 1.5% of GDP in 2017; funding not a constraint’ - September 19, 2017
- USD/CAD At Risk Of Extending Downtrend Amid FOMC, Crude Oil Rise - September 18, 2017
- NAV IT Manager | $80k CAD | Markham - September 18, 2017