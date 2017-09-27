CAD & NZD: Central banks in focus as FX markets hunt for policy plays – ING

According to Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING, the focus today will be on BoC Governor Poloz’s speech; it’ll be the first time that we hear from the BoC chief since the central bank’s second successive rate hike this month and suggests that they wouldn …
