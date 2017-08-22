CAD: Retail sales data offers asymmetric risks, with greater downside bias – ING

While a small uptick in core CPI inflation last Friday helped to lift expectations for an October BoC hike, we think this is largely priced into CAD, suggests Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING. “The bigger debate is how many BoC rate hikes we get …
