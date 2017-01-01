Looking for advice on what’s out there for generating trochoidal toolpaths. I’ve got a product line I’ve been making out of RR steel. This railroad track steel, it’s nasty stuff, worse than the worst stainless I’ve ever had the misfortune of dealing with.
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Cad/cam package for doing simple, stupid stuff with trochoidal toolpaths? - January 1, 2017
- Winnipeg, Canada to Fort Lauderdale, USA for only $344 CAD roundtrip - January 1, 2017
- Katanga Mining Is A Potential Turnaround Story - January 1, 2017