Canada’s 2 Biggest EDM Festivals Join Forces, so Fans Can Enjoy Both!

The two largest EDM festivals in Canada are now offering a single ticket priced at $279 CAD + fee’s, which will grant fans access to both Dreams festival on July 7th – 8th, 2017 & Veld on August 5th – 6h, 2017. This is a wonderful strategy to ensure fans …
